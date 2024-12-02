Eddie Murphy's son and Martin Lawrence's daughter engaged: 'Feels like destiny'

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
By Mason Leib

Eddie Murphy's son Eric Murphy got down on one knee to propose to Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Lawrence, setting up the Hollywood comedy legends to become in-laws.

The couple announced their engagement in an Instagram post on Saturday, including a video showing the elegant proposal in a candle-lit room full of flower petals.

"11.27.2024 We're engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny," Jasmin wrote in the caption. "We couldn't be more excited for this next chapter."

The video shows the couple entering the room and walking down a narrow path holding hands before Eric drops to a knee in front of Jasmin to pop the question. They then share a kiss.

Eric, the oldest of Eddie's children, was born in 1989 to Eddie and then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. Jasmin, the oldest of Martin's children, was born in 1996 to Martin and Patricia Southall.

Eric and Jasmin have both posted several pictures with each other throughout their relationship, including a photo of the pair posted by Eric in June 2021 captioned, "Head over heels in LOVE with YOU."

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! two years ago, Martin joked that if the pair were to ultimately get married, he would "try to get Eddie to pay for it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!