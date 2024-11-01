Eddie Murphy to play funk legend George Clinton in upcoming biopic

Eddie Murphy has reportedly signed on to play a funk music icon on screen.

Variety reports that the actor/comedian is set to star as Parliament-Funkadelic leader George Clinton in a biopic directed by Bill Condon, the same director who directed Murphy in Dreamgirls, a role that earned him an Oscar nomination.

The film, which Murphy will also produce, will be based on Clinton's 2014 memoir Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain't That Funkin' Kinda Hard On You?

Clinton, who launched his funk career in the '70s as one of the founding members of the collective known as Parliament-Funkadelic, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. He and the band were also honored in 2019 with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

