Ed Harris to direct Nick Nolte, Bill Murray and more in the thriller 'The Ploughmen'

ABC Audio has confirmed that Oscar-nominated actor Ed Harris will direct The Ploughmen, a neo-crime thriller starring Nick Nolte, Bill Murray and Owen Teague.



Harris' real-life wife and Gone Baby Gone co-star Amy Madigan also stars in the adaptation of Kim Zupan's acclaimed novel of the same name that is getting underway in Montana this fall. The movie also stars the famous couple's only daughter, Lily Harris.

According to BCDF Pictures, the movie is in the vein of the acclaimed films Hell or High Water and Wind River. "In the wilderness of Montana ... a strange friendship develops between a haunted young deputy sheriff and a notorious old murderer," the producers tease.

Nolte's John Gload "is a killer so adept at his job that only now has he been apprehended." Teague plays Val Millimaki, described as the "low man in the Copper County Sheriff department."

The producers continue, "As Val continues his unlucky streak of finding dead bodies, Sheriff (Murray) puts him on night duty to try and get Gload to reveal his past. Val finds much in common with his prisoner, and dangerously seeks counsel from him."

The Ploughmen will be the third film that the Apollo 13 star directs, after his Western Appaloosa and Oscar-nominated Pollock. "Been trying to get this film made for a while," Harris says of the project. "It's worth the wait to tell this intriguing story with a great cast and crew and the beauty of Montana."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.