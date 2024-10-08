Duets with my kid

Cody Johnson and Everly!

Cody Johnson and Everly!

By Jenny Law

We LOVE Cody Johnson’s new song with Carrie Underwood! My youngest daughter is Cody’s biggest , little, fan!

Every time we hear “I’m Gonna Love You”, we stop what we are doing to sing it to each other.

I can’t wait to hear the Deluxe Version of Cody’s Leather album. It’s out November 1st!

What do you think of the song?

This kid loves @Cody Johnson I think we have listened to “I’m gonna love you” about 100 times! SO GOOD! #countrymusic#codyjohnson#carrieunderwood#imgonnaloveyou

