Duets with my kid

We LOVE Cody Johnson’s new song with Carrie Underwood! My youngest daughter is Cody’s biggest , little, fan!
Every time we hear “I’m Gonna Love You”, we stop what we are doing to sing it to each other.
I can’t wait to hear the Deluxe Version of Cody’s Leather album. It’s out November 1st!
What do you think of the song?
@baybedj
This kid loves @Cody Johnson I think we have listened to “I’m gonna love you” about 100 times! SO GOOD! #countrymusic#codyjohnson#carrieunderwood#imgonnaloveyou♬ original sound - Jenny