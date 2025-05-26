'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson dies at age 79

Duck Dynasty star and patriarch Phil Robertson has died, his family confirmed.

The reality star and businessman, who starred on the popular A&E series from 2012 to 2017, was 79.

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord," Robertson's family said in a statement Sunday, which was also shared to several family members' social media pages. "He reminded us often of the words of Paul, that we 'do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'"

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, by his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus," the statement continued. "We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

Robertson's family announced in December 2024 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, among other health issues.

Duck Dynasty followed the family-owned Duck Commander business, which Robertson founded in 1972, as well as the day-to-day lives of the family's members.

Robertson previously came under fire for comments he made about homosexuality in an interview with GQ in 2013 -- for which he was briefly suspended from the show before A&E reversed the decision days later -- as well as his controversial remarks at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference.

