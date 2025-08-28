Drew Baldridge Apologizes, Riley Green is Afraid

Drew Baldrige issued an apology for coming across as “cocky” according to a social media account that posted about his show in Tulsa. In his apology, Drew said:
“I was just talking about how we went number-one as an independent artist and I was very thankful, and I felt like I was saying thank you to the crowd for helping me get my very first number-one. If I came across cocky, that is not at all me and I hope that everybody out there doesn’t feel that way, too.”
Here’s a video of the moment that the blog called him out for. Do you think he sounds “cocky?” Was an apology REALLY needed? He actually sounds pretty humble to us!
@countrymusicalley Has anyone else ever seen Drew Baldridge and thinks he comes across super cocky? #fyp #foryoupage #drewbaldridge #countrymusic #country ♬ original sound - CountryMusicAlley
What scares Riley Green? Apparently, the thought of having to write another love song, to follow the success of “Worst Way.” Riley doesn’t really feel like writing love songs is his style, so he’s in a bit of a “professional pickle.”
Lainey Wilson revealed that her fiancé, Devlin “Duck” Hodges does all their grocery shopping and cooking. If it were up to her, they’d starve!
Bill Belichick’s (73) much younger girlfriend, Jordan Hudson (24), just filed to trademark the term “gold digger,” on behalf of her jewelry line.
Earlier this year, she filed to trademark the terms “All-Belichick Team” and “Dynasty (Bill’s Version).”