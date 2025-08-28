Drew Baldridge Apologizes, Riley Green is Afraid

Drew Baldrige issued an apology for coming across as “cocky” according to a social media account that posted about his show in Tulsa. In his apology, Drew said:

“I was just talking about how we went number-one as an independent artist and I was very thankful, and I felt like I was saying thank you to the crowd for helping me get my very first number-one. If I came across cocky, that is not at all me and I hope that everybody out there doesn’t feel that way, too.”

Here’s a video of the moment that the blog called him out for. Do you think he sounds “cocky?” Was an apology REALLY needed? He actually sounds pretty humble to us!

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

What scares Riley Green? Apparently, the thought of having to write another love song, to follow the success of “Worst Way.” Riley doesn’t really feel like writing love songs is his style, so he’s in a bit of a “professional pickle.”

2024 CMT Music Awards - Red Carpet AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: (L-R) Devlin "Duck" Hodges and Lainey Wilson attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT)

Lainey Wilson revealed that her fiancé, Devlin “Duck” Hodges does all their grocery shopping and cooking. If it were up to her, they’d starve!

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson FILE PHOTO: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson attend The American Museum of Natural History's 2024 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on December 05, 2024 in New York City. Hudson came in third in a recent Miss Maine USA pageant. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for the American Museum of Natural History) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for the American Mu)

Bill Belichick’s (73) much younger girlfriend, Jordan Hudson (24), just filed to trademark the term “gold digger,” on behalf of her jewelry line.

Earlier this year, she filed to trademark the terms “All-Belichick Team” and “Dynasty (Bill’s Version).”