Dolly Parton’s Paranormal Experience

Dolly Parton recalled her spooky paranormal experience in her book Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business, revealing that she was once awoken by footsteps and running water in the middle of the night. She assumed her sister was visiting, since she also had a key - but she wasn’t.
Later that night, Dolly woke up to use her bathroom and the hot water turned on all by itself! Dolly says that she screamed and her husband came running. They never figured out who or WHAT was in her house, but Dolly believes that it was the spirit of her late grandmother.
Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, and Ella Langley all have new songs featured on the new season of "Nobody Wants This" on Netflix. (Adam Brody and Kristen Bell).
College Gameday is at Vanderbilt tomorrow, and the musical entertainment will be provided by Kenny Chesney and Dierks Bentley!