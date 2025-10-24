Dolly Parton’s Paranormal Experience

FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton recalled her spooky paranormal experience in her book Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business, revealing that she was once awoken by footsteps and running water in the middle of the night. She assumed her sister was visiting, since she also had a key - but she wasn’t.

Later that night, Dolly woke up to use her bathroom and the hot water turned on all by itself! Dolly says that she screamed and her husband came running. They never figured out who or WHAT was in her house, but Dolly believes that it was the spirit of her late grandmother.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Four NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day four of CMA Fest 2025 on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, and Ella Langley all have new songs featured on the new season of "Nobody Wants This" on Netflix. (Adam Brody and Kristen Bell).

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Four NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Dierks Bentley performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

College Gameday is at Vanderbilt tomorrow, and the musical entertainment will be provided by Kenny Chesney and Dierks Bentley!