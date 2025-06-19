Dolly Parton says the actual Jolene did NOT age well, Megan Maroney Reveals Dream Collaboration

Dolly Parton’s1973 song "Jolene" is about an actual woman who was ACTUALLY flirting with Dolly’s late husband, Carl Dean, at the bank.
“Well, actually, it was based on a little truth. Her name was not Jolene, but she was working at the bank, and she was this beautiful girl. And that was bad enough, that he was having to go to the bank as much as he was going. And I kept thinking, we ain’t got that kinda money, not yet anyway. He was in asphalt paving, he and his father, and I said, ‘Why are you having to talk to her all the time?’”
Dolly seemed happy to report that she saw the ACTUAL “Jolene” semi-recently, and she did NOT age all that well!
Megan Moroney just revealed her pop-music dream collaboration would be with Olivia Rodrigo!
“I would imagine that [our song] would lean sad and angry,”
She also mentioned an interest in working with Tate McRae, who is currently featured on one of Morgan Wallen’s songs.
Disney is going to link a shopping experience to all their streaming platforms. This means that you’ll be able to shop for items that are featured in the movies and shows that you’re watching, right from your television.