Dolly Parton says the actual Jolene did NOT age well, Megan Maroney Reveals Dream Collaboration The Dirt

FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith at Music City Center on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton is looking for someone to portray her on Broadway.

Dolly Parton’s1973 song "Jolene" is about an actual woman who was ACTUALLY flirting with Dolly’s late husband, Carl Dean, at the bank.

“Well, actually, it was based on a little truth. Her name was not Jolene, but she was working at the bank, and she was this beautiful girl. And that was bad enough, that he was having to go to the bank as much as he was going. And I kept thinking, we ain’t got that kinda money, not yet anyway. He was in asphalt paving, he and his father, and I said, ‘Why are you having to talk to her all the time?’”

Dolly seemed happy to report that she saw the ACTUAL “Jolene” semi-recently, and she did NOT age all that well!

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Three NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Megan Moroney performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Megan Moroney just revealed her pop-music dream collaboration would be with Olivia Rodrigo!

“I would imagine that [our song] would lean sad and angry,”

She also mentioned an interest in working with Tate McRae, who is currently featured on one of Morgan Wallen’s songs.

Streaming sales FILE PHOTO: Streaming services are offering discounts for Black Friday. (Proxima Studio - stock.adobe.com)

Disney is going to link a shopping experience to all their streaming platforms. This means that you’ll be able to shop for items that are featured in the movies and shows that you’re watching, right from your television.