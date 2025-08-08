Does Riley Green Prefer Blondes or Brunettes? Plus, Tell Your Granny Jelly Roll Says Hi The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Riley Green speaks on CMA Close Up Stage during CMA Fest 2023 at Music City Center on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Riley Green revealed that he prefers brunettes, in a “this or that” video!

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Four NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Bailey Zimmerman performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Here’s some Friday motivation from Bailey Zimmerman to kick off your weekend!

“I remember 2020, I called my mom and said I wanted to move out, and she was like, ‘Do you really think you can move out, you can’t afford to move out.’ Fast forward, this is where I’m at. Testament: You gotta keep going, you gotta keep believing because you’ll never know if you quit. It’s crazy, crazy. Yeah, keep believing.”

Bailey’s sophomore album, Different Night, Same Rodeo, comes out today!

2025 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jelly Roll performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

If you’re looking for MORE motivation, check out this speech that Jelly Roll gave to The Tennessee Titans!

Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) motivational speech before we hit the road for two weeks. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/qOcDtx26ag — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 7, 2025

2025 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Remember when Luke Combs said he was considering “crowdsourcing” his next album? He did it! He posted a bunch of demos to an unverified Instagram account, where fans can go decide what their favorites are, to help him select songs for his album! What do you think of this process? Check it out on IG @lcombs77

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lainey Wilson performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

If your paycheck is burning a hole in your pocket, you can check out Lainey Wilson’s latest collaboration with Wrangler Jeans that dropped today!

Brandon Blackstock FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Blackstock died on Aug. 7 after a three-year battle with cancer, a family representative said. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brandon Blackstock, ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson and former artist manager of Kelly, Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire, has died from cancer at the age of 48. His reps said:

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”