Does Riley Green Prefer Blondes or Brunettes? Plus, Tell Your Granny Jelly Roll Says Hi

Riley Green revealed that he prefers brunettes, in a “this or that” video!
Here’s some Friday motivation from Bailey Zimmerman to kick off your weekend!
“I remember 2020, I called my mom and said I wanted to move out, and she was like, ‘Do you really think you can move out, you can’t afford to move out.’ Fast forward, this is where I’m at. Testament: You gotta keep going, you gotta keep believing because you’ll never know if you quit. It’s crazy, crazy. Yeah, keep believing.”
Bailey’s sophomore album, Different Night, Same Rodeo, comes out today!
If you’re looking for MORE motivation, check out this speech that Jelly Roll gave to The Tennessee Titans!
Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) motivational speech before we hit the road for two weeks. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/qOcDtx26ag— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 7, 2025
Remember when Luke Combs said he was considering “crowdsourcing” his next album? He did it! He posted a bunch of demos to an unverified Instagram account, where fans can go decide what their favorites are, to help him select songs for his album! What do you think of this process? Check it out on IG @lcombs77
If your paycheck is burning a hole in your pocket, you can check out Lainey Wilson’s latest collaboration with Wrangler Jeans that dropped today!
Brandon Blackstock, ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson and former artist manager of Kelly, Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire, has died from cancer at the age of 48. His reps said:
“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”