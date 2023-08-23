Disney+ announces four-part Keanu Reeves docuseries 'Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story'

Good Morning America

By Stephen Iervolino

Recently, Keanu Reeves has been spotted taking in various Formula 1 races trackside, and now it's clear what he has been up to.

The gearhead John Wick star will host Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, a four-part docuseries for Disney+, The Hollywood Reporter says.

According to the streaming service, the project, "tells the remarkable story of how, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, the impossible happened: An understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship with a team that cost just £1."

The show will debut on Disney+ later this year.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!