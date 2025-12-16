'Disclosure Day': Watch teaser trailer for new Steven Spielberg film

The title and official teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg's newest film have been released.

Universal Pictures announced Tuesday the movie will be called Disclosure Day. The studio also shared the film's first trailer.

Disclosure Day, which returns Spielberg to his extraterrestrial roots, arrives in theaters on June 12, 2026.

Emily Blunt stars as a TV weather woman from Kansas City in the upcoming film. The trailer finds her unable to hold herself together while broadcasting live on air as she is seemingly possessed by something.

Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo also star in the thriller, which is based on a story by Spielberg.

"If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?" the film's official logline asks. "This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day."

David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wrote the screenplay for this new movie.

"People keep wondering. Encountering the unknown. They are starved for the truth!" Domingo's character says in the teaser.

Spielberg is the top-grossing director of all time. He previously explored stories about extraterrestrial life in the films E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds.

