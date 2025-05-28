Congrats to Kenny Chesney, who was just named the #1 country artist of the 21st century! To make matters sweeter, Kenny is also about to kick off his residency at the Las Vegas Sphere! Billboard
Morgan Wallen’s album came out on the 16th and it’s safe to say it’s doing pretty well! Morgan has the #1, #2, and #3 songs on the chart! And that’s NOT just the country music chart - it’s the Nation’s “Hot 100.” Here are the songs taking the top spots:
1. What I Want ft. Tate McRae
2. Just In Case
3. I’m The Problem
Another SpaceX Starship, taking off from Texas, disintegrated! Yesterday’s launch started smoothly, but lost control mid flight, and ended up disintegrating. This was a mock deployment, so no one was on board. Elon Musk said the failure was because of “leaks causing loss of main tank pressure during the coast and re-entry phase.” Despite the expensive disappointment, Musk is happy with the data they’ve collected.