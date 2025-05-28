NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 26: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Kenny Chesney performs onstage during Kenny Chesney's The Big Revival 2015 Tour kick-off for a 55 show run through August. The high-energy opening night included 2½ hours of music, including five songs from his #1 The Big Revival, surprise guests and a leaner, cleaner stage and 2.3 million pixel screen that gave the sold out house the best view theyve ever had of the 8-time Entertainer of the Year at the Bridgestone Arena on March 26, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Kenny Chesney)

Congrats to Kenny Chesney, who was just named the #1 country artist of the 21st century! To make matters sweeter, Kenny is also about to kick off his residency at the Las Vegas Sphere! Billboard

John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024

Morgan Wallen’s album came out on the 16th and it’s safe to say it’s doing pretty well! Morgan has the #1, #2, and #3 songs on the chart! And that’s NOT just the country music chart - it’s the Nation’s “Hot 100.” Here are the songs taking the top spots:

1. What I Want ft. Tate McRae

2. Just In Case

3. I’m The Problem

Another SpaceX Starship, taking off from Texas, disintegrated! Yesterday’s launch started smoothly, but lost control mid flight, and ended up disintegrating. This was a mock deployment, so no one was on board. Elon Musk said the failure was because of “leaks causing loss of main tank pressure during the coast and re-entry phase.” Despite the expensive disappointment, Musk is happy with the data they’ve collected.