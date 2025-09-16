Did Sabrina Carpenter Rip Off Jon Pardi? Here’s what HE thinks!

Watch Sabrina Carpenter cover Guns N Roses NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Sabrina Carpenter attends 2024 Time100 Next at Chelsea Piers on October 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic) (TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)
Sabrina Carpenter has a song on her album called "Nobody’s Son," and Jon Pardi fans have been quick to point out that it sounds a lot like his song, “Heartbreak Medication.” Jon was recently asked what he thinks about his song potentially being ripped off, and he was pretty cool about it, saying:

“I think it’s got a similar cadence, but you know what, I don’t care. Like, life’s hard enough, alright. What’s up, Sabrina.”

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn - Engaged in 2025 PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend "America's Got Talent" Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on September 20, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Congrats to Reba McEntire, who is engaged to her "Happy’s Place" co star, Rex Linn, after 5 years of dating!

They’ve actually known each other since 1991, when they met on the set of Kenny Rogers’ The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.

They struck up a friendship, but didn’t start dating until 2020. It sounds like they’ve been engaged for a few months, but only just confirmed it at the Emmys this past weekend!

