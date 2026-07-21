Derek Hough opens up on new season of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Derek Hough joined 'Good Morning America' to talk 'Dancing with the Stars,' a new tour and more on July 21, 2026, in New York City. (ABC News)

Six-time Mirrorball champion and current Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough joined Good Morning America on Tuesday to give a sneak peek of the show's upcoming season, including his thoughts on the new celebrity dancers.

The four celebrity dancers who have already been announced for season 35 include Ciara Miller of Summer House fame, Maura Higgins of Love Island fame, Savannah Bananas baseball player Jackson Olsen, and comedian and talk show personality Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"It's going to be a good," Hough said. "Actually, I know some people that are waiting in the wings to be announced, and it's even going to get better and better and better. It's gonna be a fantastic season."

Hough also weighed in on the difference between his judging style on DWTS versus Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, where aspiring professional dancers compete for a pro spot on DWTS.

"It's different," Hough said. "With a celebrity, you're just trying to encourage them. They're out there trying something new."

Of the dancers on The Next Pro, he added, "These are, you know, dancers that are essentially professional. And they're the ones leading the way. So, you know, you got to be kind of tough on them."

Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert Hough, are currently on tour and have brought along their 7-month-old baby, Everley.

"It's the best thing," Hough said of touring with his newborn.

Hough also announced his next tour, Derek Hough Dance For The Holidays, which will kick off Nov. 4 and continue through Dec. 30, spanning both coasts.

"It's a great show. It's festive. We have snow falling down, dancers," he said.

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