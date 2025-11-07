Decoding George Strait’s Texas Show Tease

George Strait
George Strait: The King of Country played before a record ticketed crowd Saturday night at Kyle Field on the campus of Texas A&M. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
By Erik & Jenny

George Strait is teasing a TEXAS SHOW in 2026!! He posted on Instagram with the caption:

“An announcement incoming for the Lone Star State.”

The image shows a road sign that says “Next Exit 425 Miles” - so our best guess is that number is a nod to the potential date, 4/25.

Other theories include that Lubbock is about 425 miles from George Strait’s hometown of Pearsall, so maybe the concert will be in Lubbock (although this feels like a stretch to me).

18th Academy Of Country Music Honors – Backstage NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Luke Combs poses with the ACM International Award during the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

The 2025 CMA Awards are on Wednesday, Nov. 19 and the first group of performers has been released. You can look forward to a show from:

Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson (also hosting), Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, and more!

