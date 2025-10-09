Darius Rucker’s new fiancé is happy she doesn’t have to photoshop him out of photos anymore The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 14: Darius Rucker performs at Ascend Amphitheater on October 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order for the newly engaged Darius Rucker and his fiancé Emily Deahl! He shared photos of the proposal last night, captioned:

“Thank you for showing me a level of happiness I have never known,” he wrote. “The day I met you I knew I didn’t want to go another one without you.”

It doesn’t appear that Emily had previously acknowledged her relationship with Darius online. In her instagram stories, she shared a photo of the proposal, captioned

“I never intended on keeping this part of my life from you guys for so long... all I wanted to do was protect it... but I’m glad I don’t have to spend the time photoshopping him out of every photo now.”

Darius previously shared one photo with Emily on HIS Instagram on September 8th, and many of the comments are about their age gap. He’s 59, she’s 33

Dolly Parton tried to set the record straight about her recent health struggles with a video saying, “I ain’t dead yet!” Check it out:

Alan Jackson announced his final concert EVER will be on June 27th, and called Last Call: One More For the Road.

The show will feature performances from Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Lee Ann Womack and more!

Registration for the presales is going on now and continues through October 13th. Presales begin October 15th and general tickets go on sale October 17th with VIP packages available.

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges - Engaged in 2025 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: (L-R) Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges attend the launch of Golden West Boots at Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up on June 04, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Golden West Boots) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Golden West Boo)

Lainey Wilson says that Eric Church is the shared favorite artist that she and her fiancé, Devlin “Duck” Hodges bonded over.

“We love us some Eric Church. Everything Eric Church, honestly... Eric is the artist that we really just kinda bonded over. Duck loves things that are a little left of center, and it’s so funny, because he had no clue that I had worked with Jay Joyce, the same guy who did all of Eric’s stuff.”