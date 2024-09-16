Darius Rucker Performs On College GameDay

Darius Rucker Performs At Eventim Apollo LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 03: Darius Rucker performs on stage at the Eventim Apollo on May 03, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns) (C Brandon/Redferns)

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

College Gameday was in South Carolina over the weekend and Darius Rucker performed at his alma mater - the University of South Carolina! He got the crowd ready for kickoff - everyone was singing along!


Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!