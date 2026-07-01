Danny Glover reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis

In this Dec. 3, 2023, file photo, Danny Glover attends an event in Santa Monica, Calif. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images via Getty Images, FILE)

Danny Glover has publicly revealed he is one of the millions of Americans living with Alzheimer's disease.

The 79-year-old actor rose to prominence in Lethal Weapon movies in the 1980s. He opened up to NBC News and People about his condition, saying he was diagnosed in 2023 and since then, his speech, movements and memories have gradually declined.

Even though some time has passed since his diagnosis, Glover told People, "I'm still not accepting in my mind all parts of it."

"There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I'll never forget," he added.

ABC News has reached out to Glover's representative for comment.

Alzheimer's disease, the most common type of dementia, is a brain disorder that affects thinking, memory, and one's behavior and abilities.

It's characterized by symptoms such as short-term memory loss, problem-solving challenges and difficulty with everyday tasks, all of which may start appearing by the age of 60, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The condition is progressive, with nerve cell damage in the brain increasing over time.

Researchers estimate nearly 7 million people in the U.S. live with Alzheimer's and the number of those impacted is expected to double by 2060.

Alzheimer's is now the sixth-leading cause of death in adults 65 and older and the seventh-leading cause of death of American adults, the CDC notes.

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer's disease but some medications and immunotherapies are available that may help slow down the progression of the condition, manage symptoms and improve quality of life for patients.

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