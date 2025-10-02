Dan + Shay Address Breakup Rumors

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Dan + Shay are not breaking up! After rumors of a breakup started happening, they hopped on social media to address the fact that they’ve been laying low since last year.

Basically, 2024 was just a really busy year for them with The Voice, a Christmas album, and a new baby. They decided to take a little time off, but are assuring fans that they’ll be working on new music soon.

Morgan Wallen was recently fined for breaking curfew while performing at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

If you don’t mind a bit of cringe, you can take a look at the newly released police footage of Morgan Wallen’s arrest, after he threw a chair off the rooftop of Eric Church’s bar. First, Morgan very poorly tries to lie his way out of the situation, then he tries calling Eric Church to help him get out of trouble, and ultimately succumbs to arrest. He ended up pleading guilty to 2 counts of reckless endangerment and the case wrapped up last December.

In other Morgan Wallen news, his music video for “I Got Better” is out, and it looks very cinematic.

Win Passes To Taylor Swift’s The Official Release Party of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift’s new album “The Life Of A Showgirl” comes out tonight at 11pm our time (That’s Midnight Eastern)! We’re expecting just 12 tracks this time.

Along with the album release, you can go to movie theaters this weekend to see The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. It’s an 89 minute “theatrical event” (they’re not calling it a movie) and will feature the music video premiere for “The Fate Of Ophelia,” some behind the scenes footage, and some lyric videos.

There is also some kind of “mystery ‘Standby’ event” taking place on Saturday, which fans are speculating COULD be a live performance or tour announcement.