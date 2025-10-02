Dan + Shay Address Breakup Rumors

Dan + Shay are not breaking up! After rumors of a breakup started happening, they hopped on social media to address the fact that they’ve been laying low since last year.
Basically, 2024 was just a really busy year for them with The Voice, a Christmas album, and a new baby. They decided to take a little time off, but are assuring fans that they’ll be working on new music soon.
If you don’t mind a bit of cringe, you can take a look at the newly released police footage of Morgan Wallen’s arrest, after he threw a chair off the rooftop of Eric Church’s bar. First, Morgan very poorly tries to lie his way out of the situation, then he tries calling Eric Church to help him get out of trouble, and ultimately succumbs to arrest. He ended up pleading guilty to 2 counts of reckless endangerment and the case wrapped up last December.
In other Morgan Wallen news, his music video for “I Got Better” is out, and it looks very cinematic.
Taylor Swift’s new album “The Life Of A Showgirl” comes out tonight at 11pm our time (That’s Midnight Eastern)! We’re expecting just 12 tracks this time.
Along with the album release, you can go to movie theaters this weekend to see The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. It’s an 89 minute “theatrical event” (they’re not calling it a movie) and will feature the music video premiere for “The Fate Of Ophelia,” some behind the scenes footage, and some lyric videos.
There is also some kind of “mystery ‘Standby’ event” taking place on Saturday, which fans are speculating COULD be a live performance or tour announcement.