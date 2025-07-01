Cynthia Erivo to star in, produce 'Saturation Point' film adaptation

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
By Mary Pat Thompson

Cynthia Erivo has found her next project.

The Wicked star is set to produce and star in a film adaptation of the Adrian Tchaikovsky sci-fi thriller Saturation Point, Deadline reports.

Saturation Point follows Dr. Jasmine Marks, who leads a search and rescue mission into "The Zone" — a select part of rainforest close to the equator that has a climate inhospitable to intelligent life.

As part of her journey, Dr. Marks discovers that The Zone is even deadlier than she first believed and that not all forms of intelligent life are human.

Erivo is producing with Solome Williams through their company Edith's Daughter. Minnie Schedeen will be adapting the screenplay for the upcoming Universal Pictures film.

Erivo will be seen next in Wicked: For Good, which arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

