Remembering Toby Keith AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Toby Keith performs onstage at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Editorial Use Only. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and more will perform at an all-star Toby Keith tribute show next month. The show will take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena July 29. A two hour special will air August 28th on NBC.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Part of the proceeds will go to Toby’s OK Kids Korral, which provides cost-free housing for families of kids facing critical illnesses as part of the Toby Keith Foundation.