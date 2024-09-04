Country music claims Billboard’s Top 2 spots for their 2024 Songs of the Summer

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Post Malone and Morgan Wallen perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

By Jay Edwards

When it comes to your Summer jam, which one did you turn up the most on your radio? Morgan Wallen? Shaboozey? If so, you’re weren’t alone!

Country music has claimed the top two spots on Billboard’s “2024 Songs of the Summer” chart with Post Malone and Morgan Wallen at the #1 spot, followed by Shaboozey at #2.

According to Billboard, these are songs that are released from Memorial Day to Labor Day. What’s really cool is for the 2nd year in a row, country music has secured the top 2 spots. Last year at #1 was Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” and at #2 was Luke Combs cover of “Fast Car.”

Here are Billboard’s Top 10:

1.  “I Had Some Help” by  Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

2.  “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by  Shaboozey

3.  “Not Like Us” by  Kendrick Lamar

4.  “Espresso” by  Sabrina Carpenter

5.  “Million Dollar Baby” by  Tommy Richman

6.  “Please Please Please” by  Sabrina Carpenter

7.  “Too Sweet” by  Hozier

8.  “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims (I want to hear Chris Stapleton and Teddy Swims have a sing-off!)

9.  “Birds of a Feather” by  Billie Eilish

10.  “Beautiful Things” by  Benson Boone

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

