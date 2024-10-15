“Concert for Carolina” sold out in less than 7 hours

PHOTOS: Luke Combs at EverBank Stadium 4.3.24 Processed with VSCO with ss3 preset (justin nedrow)

By Jay Edwards

As you probably already know, North Carolina is home to Luke Combs and Eric Church. So, when Hurricane Helene hit and caused all that damage, they knew they had to somehow help. Well, they announced “Concert for Carolina and tickets went on sale last Thursday and it completely sold out in less than seven hours. However, that’s a good thing!

They sold around 75,000 tickets and with all of the proceeds benefitting the victims of Hurricane Helene, that’s a ton of money, so great news!

Some fans weren’t happy about some of the ticket prices, but sources had to remind fans it’s for charity, not the artists. According to Whiskey Riff, some people reported paying upwards of $1,600 per ticket. But again, if you got it to spend, it’s all going to help the folks who lost their homes and more after the destruction Hurricane Helene left behind.

The show takes place on Saturday, October 26th. In addition to Luke Combs and Eric Church, it will also feature performances from Keith Urban, Bailey Zimmerman, Billy Strings, James Taylor and Sheryl Crow.

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

