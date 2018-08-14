Now Playing
Posted: August 14, 2017

Come Ride With Us! 

Comments

Y100 is proud to present the 2nd Annual Y100 Hero Ride on Saturday September 8th in memory of those lost on September 11, 2001. Join us for a ride through the beautiful Texas Hill Country, as we raise support for the 100 Club and Fisher House of San Antonio that are committed to aiding Military and First Responder Families. 

$40 per rider, gets you two Y100 Hero Ride shirts, and two tickets to the concert on The Smile Generation stage! Help Y100, Fisher House, and the 100 Club make a lasting impact on our community. 

$20 for just the concert (non-riders).

This Year’s Hero Ride Schedule is in the Hill Country!

9:00AM - 10:00AM Sign in and Register at Shade Tree Saloon & Grill

10:30AM Leg 1 - Shade Tree Saloon & Grill to Albert Texas Ice House (26.5mi)
12:30PM Leg 2 - Albert Texas Ice House to Riley’s on the Backbone (36.1mi)
2:30PM Leg 3 - Riley’s on the Backbone to River Road Icehouse (19.3mi)
4:00PM Leg 4 - River Road Ice House to Shade Tree Saloon & Grill (24.5mi)

Click here for the entire route map.

Highlights from last year’s Hero Ride:

