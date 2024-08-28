Cody Johnson reveals the classic country duet he wants to sing with Lainey Wilson

Cody Johnson Live at the Houston Rodeo - March 17, 2023 Cody Johnson and his band were on fire for the Friday night, March 17th show at the Houston Rodeo! (Mike Lanier)

By Woody

During a recent interview with Country Countdown USA’s Lon Helton, Cody Johnson revealed the song that he wants to sing with Lainey Wilson - and it’s a classic!

“I’m going duck hunting with her boyfriend Duck (Devlin “Duck” Hodges). I guess that’s how he got his name, because he’s really into hunting,” CoJo said. “I heard Loretta Lynn’s ‘Louisiana Woman Mississippi Man.’ I called Lainey and said we should record that song together, and she agreed.  But we haven’t done it yet.”

This needs to happen ASAP!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!