Cody Johnson Recounts Not Being Able To Afford Ramen The Dirt

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: (L-R) Cody Johnson and Brandi Johnson attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Check out this story from Cody Johnson, that’s making the rounds (again) this holiday season! He recounts a time before he was famous, when he and his wife were living paycheck to paycheck and couldn’t even afford ramen noodles - until what felt like a Christmas miracle happened!

35th Gotham Film Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: Riley Keough attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

A new lawsuit alleges that John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston’s youngest son, was biologically mothered by Riley Keough (Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter and Elvis’s granddaughter), who you may recognize from Daisy Jones And The Six.

The report is unverified, but suggests that Riley donated her egg to the couple.

This was not revealed by any of the people involved. Rather - it came up in an amended lawsuit filed by two of Lisa Marie Presley’s former business associates.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Riley Green performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Riley Green just confirmed that we’ll be getting to watch his TV acting debut soon! He couldn’t reveal much about the project just yet, but said that the shows would “be airing fairly soon.”