Musicians Jeff Cook, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry of the band Alabama accept the Greatest Hits Award onstage at the American Country Awards 2011 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 5, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, and more paid tribute to Alabama during a taping of CMT Giants last winter and CMT has officially announced the air date of the special.

The two-hour CMT Giants: Alabama special will air August 15th at 8pm.