Claire Danes to star in 'Lovesick' for Netflix

Claire Danes has found her next project with Netflix.

She'll star in the new drama Lovesick, which has received a straight-to-series order from the streaming service. The series follows Danes' Annika, a breast cancer surgeon who unexpectedly deals with her own diagnosis. Her life becomes intertwined with a new patient, a promising politician named Nate.

Lovesick was created, written and executive produced by The Affair's Sarah Treem. She tells Tudum the story deals with themes of "life, death, children, love, middle age, courage, science and faith."

“I’m thrilled to get to tell this story with the genius Claire Danes,” Treem says. “We’ve been looking for something to do together for a very long time, and this character, Annika, is perhaps a mix of both of our wildest dreams.”

Danes is the only cast member who has been confirmed so far. She’ll also executive produce. A release date has yet to be announced.

Danes previously starred opposite Matthew Rhys in the Netflix miniseries The Beast in Me.

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