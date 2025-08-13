Cillian Murphy is a teacher at a reform school in trailer for Netflix's 'Steve'

Cillian Murphy as the titular Steve in Netflix's 'Steve.' (Robert Viglasky/Neflix)
By Mary Pat Thompson

Cillian Murphy is the head teacher at a reform school in the official trailer for Steve.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming film on Wednesday. Steve is a reimagining of Max Porter's bestselling novel, ShyTim Mielants directed the film from a script that was also written by Porter.

Steve is set in the mid-'90s. Its trailer finds Murphy in character as the titular head teacher, who fights to protect the school's integrity, prevent it from impending closure and grapples with his mental health.

"These are extraordinarily complex young people," Steve says of his students in the trailer.
Steve's story is told in parallel to one of his students, Shy. The teenage boy, played by Jay Lycurgo, is caught between his past and future as he struggles with his violent impulses.
"Follow one pivotal day for a headteacher and his students, at a last-chance reform school in mid-90s England," the film's official description reads.
Tracey UllmanEmily Watson and Simbi Ajikawo also star in the upcoming film.

Steve arrives in select theaters on Sept. 19 and hits Netflix on Oct. 3.

