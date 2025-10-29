Chris Young Responds To Morgan Wallen Diss

Chris Young hit San Antonio for an amazing show at the San Antonio Rodeo on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024! He's got so many great songs, and his voice is fantastic. The crowd loved it!

Chris Young posted a video of Cardi B accepting an award at an awards show “thanking all [her] haters,” seemingly in response to the viral footage of Morgan Wallen calling Chris Young “terrible” while getting arrested.

Darius Rucker: Starting Fires Tour - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 14: Darius Rucker performs at Ascend Amphitheater on October 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Darius Rucker does NOT want his children to follow in his footsteps (at least career-wise). When asked about his kids during an interview, he responded:

“Awesome. They’re awesome. My two youngest all of a sudden want to be musicians, which I am so against that.”

He went on to say that it’s such a tough business and that even if you have some success, “you’re chasing that forever.”

Monster Mash Y100

A movie is being made, based on “The Monster Mash” song, from 1962. The song is about a mad scientist whose monster creates a new dance craze at a party.

New parents FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. The couple has welcomed their first child, according to reports. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

News broke yesterday that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista welcomed their first baby, a girl named Alma Grace Baptista Evans.