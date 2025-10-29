Chris Young Responds To Morgan Wallen Diss

Chris Young posted a video of Cardi B accepting an award at an awards show “thanking all [her] haters,” seemingly in response to the viral footage of Morgan Wallen calling Chris Young “terrible” while getting arrested.
Darius Rucker does NOT want his children to follow in his footsteps (at least career-wise). When asked about his kids during an interview, he responded:
“Awesome. They’re awesome. My two youngest all of a sudden want to be musicians, which I am so against that.”
He went on to say that it’s such a tough business and that even if you have some success, “you’re chasing that forever.”
A movie is being made, based on “The Monster Mash” song, from 1962. The song is about a mad scientist whose monster creates a new dance craze at a party.
News broke yesterday that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista welcomed their first baby, a girl named Alma Grace Baptista Evans.