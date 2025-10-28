Chris Young Catches Stray From Morgan Wallen

Chris Young hit San Antonio for an amazing show at the San Antonio Rodeo on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024! He's got so many great songs, and his voice is fantastic. The crowd loved it!

Even MORE footage of Morgan Wallen’s arrest (which happened after he threw a chair off the roof of Eric Church’s bar) has surfaced, and it continues to be entertaining.

Poor Chris Young catches a stray, when Morgan asks the cops to not let Chris Young play on the radio while he’s in the car.

“Oh, hell no, he’s terrible. Play Hardy or [Ernest Smith]."

Morgan also tried to make sure his hair looks good before his mugshot.

But it wasn’t all chaos and laughs- there was an endearing and somewhat sad moment, when Morgan Wallen reveals that he’s worried about the arrest affecting his son.

“I got a little boy. Is this gonna affect my custody battle?”

Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

A fan recently wandered on stage during a performance of Riley Green’s “There Was This Girl,” and was promptly removed after about 20 seconds.

We now know the identity of that girl - her name is Katie and she’s the sister of singer Annie Bosko. Annie posted video of the footage, and said

“She said she wanted to ‘support my career’… didn’t know she meant onstage. FYI Riley didn’t invite her up — tequila did… and there was definitely more than one in her hand. God help me. Apologies team Riley.”

Famous NC YouTuber sues ex-employee MrBeast (Michael Tran/Getty Images)

MrBeast partnered with Disneyland to provide a make-a-wish experience to 40 kids!

27 kids wished to feet MrBeast himself, and he set up a scavenger hunt for them, which ended with them finding him at Sleeping Beauty’s Castle.

He also coordinated several other custom experiences to accommodate other wishes, and enlisted the help of other personalities and influencers. The best part? The event was NOT filmed for content.