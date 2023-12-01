Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy rev up trailer to 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures dropped the high-octane trailer to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Thursday, a prequel to director George Miller's Oscar-winning Mad Max: Fury Road.

As the name implies, the movie centers on the early days of Charlize Theron's warrior woman, with Anya Taylor-Joy playing the role this time.

The post-apocalyptic film is the origin story for the character. The studios tease, "As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus," played by Chris Hemsworth.

The tease continues, "Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Immortan Joe was the skull-mask-wearing, god-like baddie in 2015's Fury Road, played then by the late Hugh Keays-Byrne, who led his army of warboys to find Furiosa after she escaped with his harem.

George Miller, who exploded onto the scene with 1980's Mad Max, which spawned two sequels starring Mel Gibson, is back in the driver's seat for Furiosa. And as fans would expect, the trailer is chock full of the insane-looking vehicles and over-the-top stunts that made his Max movies famous.

"The question is," Hemsworth's baddie asks Furiosa at the close of the clip: "Do you have it in ya to make it epic?"

Furiosa speeds into theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024.

