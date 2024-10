I get sucked in to these Tik Tok vortexes at night. This game is all over the place!

You have to use your voice to control the chicken. I have no idea what it means to use a “soft” voice but that is how you make the chicken move.

To jump, you bok louder!

I can’t believe I am sharing this with y’all but here you go. You can see how I failed miserably and then try it for yourself!