Charlize Theron has no interest in dating within the entertainment industry

Charlize Theron is opening up about her dating preferences.
The actress, 49, said she has no interest in dating someone who also works in the entertainment industry while guesting on a recent episode of Call Her Daddy.
“I don't think that dating somebody in my industry is a smart thing,” Theron said. “I'm not saying it's impossible. I'm not saying that it's not binary. I just think that in general it's not a good thing for me.”
The actress, who is a mother to daughters Jackson Theron and August Theron, said she has been trying out dating lately.
“I can tell [you] that no man's moving into our house while my daughters are there,” Theron said.
The actress also revealed she recently had a hookup with a 26-year-old.
"I'm sounding very cocky here, but I think it's because I found this freedom in my 40s where I'm like, 'Oh my God,' so I just want to say this in perspective," Theron said. "I've probably had three one-night stands in my entire life, but I did just recently f*** a 26-year-old and it was really f****** amazing and I've never done that and I was like, 'Oh, this is great. OK.'"
Theron stars in the new film The Old Guard 2, which is available to stream on Netflix.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.