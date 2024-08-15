Charlie Cox thought Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio was "delusional" hoping for a Marvel comeback

One of the bigger updates revealed at the recent D23 expo was a sneak peek at footage of Daredevil: Born Again, a show that will reunite Charlie Cox as the titular blind vigilante aka Matt Murdock with Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

The pair first starred together in character in Netflix's former Marvel shows, which ended in 2018. But they separately reprised their roles: Cox appeared in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home and on the Disney+ shows She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo; D'Onofrio's Kingpin returned on the small screen in Hawkeye and Echo, its spin-off.

Pardon the Daredevil pun, but Cox didn't see it all coming, he told People.

"I'd moved on and occasionally Vincent and I would chat and he would say things like 'Oh, they're going to call ... us.' And I would get off the phone and be like, 'The guy's delusional! He's got to let it go. It's going to be 10 years ... It's definitely over.'"

But Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige indeed called Cox in 2020 about his No Way Home cameo, and the other projects followed.

Daredevil: Born Again has yet to announce a release date.

The show was initially a more PG-13 version of Cox's red-suited hero — as seen in She-Hulk — but Feige and company retooled.

They reshot much of the show, delighting fans with the news it will hew closer to the Netflix shows' more mature ratings — and also bring back Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, as well as other Netflix Marvel show vets Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll, respectively reprising as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson and Karen Page.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

