Carrie Underwood comes home: Country superstar is replacing Katy Perry as 'American Idol' judge

Carrie Underwood is your newest American Idol judge.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer -- who won season 4 of the singing competition show in 2005 -- was announced Thursday as Katy Perry's replacement on "Idol."

Carrie will join returning judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie alongside host Ryan Seacrest when Idol returns to ABC and Hulu in spring 2025.

"I remember being at home in our little house in Checotah and seeing on TV that there were auditions in St. Louis," the Oklahoma native says in a video revealing the big news. "My mom said, 'If you wanna go, I'll drive you.'"

"I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she said of how she skyrocketed to fame. "I'm proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show and I'm so proud of everything that I've accomplished since."

Some of Carrie's accomplishments include selling 85 million records, amassing 28 No. 1 singles and snagging numerous awards.

"This season, Carrie Underwood comes home," a message in the video reads.

Carrie replaces Katy, who served as a judge alongside Luke and Lionel for seven seasons after the Idol revival kicked off on ABC in 2018.

The "Firework" singer announced her departure on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February and later told Good Morning America in April that her time on Idol had "healed my heart."

Auditions for the upcoming season of Idol kick off Monday, Aug. 12.

For more information on auditions, visit the American Idol website.

