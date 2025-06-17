Carrie Underwood isn’t feeling social media, Luke Combs takes second place to Garth

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Country music artist Carrie Underwood performs during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President

Carrie Underwood’s advice for new artists is to “stay off social media.”

“Any advice I would give, stay off social media. It’s a lot, and for some of these kids, you know, they are newer to like social media. Like, you would watch their followers go from, like, a couple hundred to, you know, thousands and thousands, and so there was a lot coming at them.”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Luke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.

Luke Combs just became the second best selling country artist of all time, following Garth Brooks!

Eric Dane

Eric Dane, who played “McSteamy”on Grey’s Anatomy and also starred in Euphoria , revealed his recent ALS diagnosis and said that he’s lost use of his right side.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 02: Joey Chestnut attends LIVE Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef at the Hyper X Arena at the Luxor on September 02, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Joey Chestnut, the 16-time champion of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, will return to the competition after sitting out last year due to a dispute over vegan meat endorsements.