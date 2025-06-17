Carrie Underwood isn’t feeling social media, Luke Combs takes second place to Garth
The Dirt
ByErik & Jenny
Carrie Underwood’s advice for new artists is to “stay off social media.”
“Any advice I would give, stay off social media. It’s a lot, and for some of these kids, you know, they are newer to like social media. Like, you would watch their followers go from, like, a couple hundred to, you know, thousands and thousands, and so there was a lot coming at them.”
Luke Combs just became the second best selling country artist of all time, following Garth Brooks!