2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

If you weren’t able to make it to Las Vegas the past three years and catch Carrie Underwood’s Reflection Vegas Residency then you’re in luck!

She’s bringing her concert to the comfort of your home with the Carrie Underwood: Reflection concert special debuting on Hulu in January.