Carol and Daryl's 'Walking Dead' adventures to continue in Spain for 'Daryl Dixon' season 3

One of the most beloved duos in pop culture, Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, will apparently be busting heads in Spain as The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's third season will take place in the European country.

Production is currently underway, with Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, Alexandra Masangkay, Candela Saitta and Hugo Arbués joining the cast.

The second season of Norman Reedus' spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol debuts on Sept. 29 on AMC and AMC+. It centers on Carol's journey from the States to France to find her zombie apocalypse battle buddy.

Once reunited, it seems they'll be off to Spain.

AMC explains production of season 3 is based in Madrid with extensive location shooting planned in the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions, "each providing a new and unique backdrop for the post-apocalyptic world."

The network teases, "Season three follows Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the walker apocalypse."

