Carly Pearce Knew On Wedding Night, Marrying Michael Ray Was Mistake -Plus Riley Green Bra Upgrade

Carley Pearce went on Bunny XO’s show and revealed that she knew on her wedding night, that she should NOT have married Michael Ray.
When I married him, it was for the right reasons. I think that, when you travel like this, and I thought I was doing the right thing by waiting to get married until I was 29. But we didn’t have real conversations, and we didn’t really know about each other.
We were kind of living this life that wasn’t really reality, looking back on it. I just think we didn’t know each other. We were just in it. We were in it. And you know, I knew the night I got married I shouldn’t have, if I’m being completely honest with you.”
MORE is MORE! A fan tossed an entire Spanx bodysuit on stage at a Riley Green concert!
