Carly Pearce Knew On Wedding Night, Marrying Michael Ray Was Mistake -Plus Riley Green Bra Upgrade

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Carly Pearce performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 25, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Carley Pearce went on Bunny XO’s show and revealed that she knew on her wedding night, that she should NOT have married Michael Ray.

When I married him, it was for the right reasons. I think that, when you travel like this, and I thought I was doing the right thing by waiting to get married until I was 29. But we didn’t have real conversations, and we didn’t really know about each other.

We were kind of living this life that wasn’t really reality, looking back on it. I just think we didn’t know each other. We were just in it. We were in it. And you know, I knew the night I got married I shouldn’t have, if I’m being completely honest with you.”

CRS 2023 - Big Machine Label Group Lunch NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Riley Green performs at the Big Machine Label Group Lunch during CRS 2023 at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 15, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images) (Catherine Powell/Getty Images)

MORE is MORE! A fan tossed an entire Spanx bodysuit on stage at a Riley Green concert!