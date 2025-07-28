Carly Pearce Debuts New Philanthropic Man, Lainey Wilson’s Collectible Cup

Finally - some good CEO news! Carly Pearce went Instagram official with her new man, Jordan Karcher. Jordan is the CEO of a company called "Eileen‚" which is described as “the retail intelligence platform built for modern CPG teams.” He’s also the founder of Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co, which supports over 600 animal rescue groups, including Kerrville Pets Alive, following the Hill Country Flooding.
Lainey Wilson’s bar in Nashville, Bell Bottoms Up, is now serving drinks in collectible to-go cups that look like her signature bell-bottoms.
Someone grabbed onto Morgan Wallen again, while he was walking through the crowd at his Seattle show giving out high fives. Morgan whipped around to confront the fan and looked like he was ready to fight, but his security kept him moving.
@ravi3802 A fan pulled Morgan Wallen at his concert in Seattle. #morganwallen #seattle #Imtheproblem #lumenfield ♬ original sound - Interesting Things
Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps won the box-office over the weekend, making $118 million for its opening weekend, domestically - and an additional $100 million overseas, for a grand total of $218 million! Superman (still going strong with $24.9 million domestically) came in 2nd and Jurassic World was 3rd (with $13 million).