Carly Pearce Debuts New Philanthropic Man, Lainey Wilson’s Collectible Cup

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 14: Carly Pearce performs at The Pinnacle at Symphony Place on March 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Finally - some good CEO news! Carly Pearce went Instagram official with her new man, Jordan Karcher. Jordan is the CEO of a company called "Eileen‚" which is described as “the retail intelligence platform built for modern CPG teams.” He’s also the founder of Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co, which supports over 600 animal rescue groups, including Kerrville Pets Alive, following the Hill Country Flooding.

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson’s bar in Nashville, Bell Bottoms Up, is now serving drinks in collectible to-go cups that look like her signature bell-bottoms.

2023 BMI Country Awards NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 07: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI) (Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

Someone grabbed onto Morgan Wallen again, while he was walking through the crowd at his Seattle show giving out high fives. Morgan whipped around to confront the fan and looked like he was ready to fight, but his security kept him moving.

the fantastic four

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps won the box-office over the weekend, making $118 million for its opening weekend, domestically - and an additional $100 million overseas, for a grand total of $218 million! Superman (still going strong with $24.9 million domestically) came in 2nd and Jurassic World was 3rd (with $13 million).