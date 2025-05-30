Buy Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater, Dierks Bentley Tour, & Kenny’s power-outage

People's Choice red carpet
2024 People's Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
By Erik & Jenny

Sydney Sweeney wants to sell you her used bathwater... in the form of soap.

“My hope is that it just gets guys to think about taking care of themselves and cleaning themselves with some healthy products.” The soap, containing Sydney’s ACTUAL bathwater is called “Bathwater Bliss,” by Dr. Squatch.

Dierks Bentley @ Moody 2025

Dierks Bentley and Zach Top brought about 15,000 fans to the Moody Center last night, including us! It was the opening show of Dierks’s Broken Branches Tour and even his family was in the house for the occasion!

Broken Branches isn’t just the name of the tour, it’s the name of his partnership with the Music Health Alliance, to support the mental health of musicians.

Kenny Chesney 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 11: Kenny Chesney performs at the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin)

