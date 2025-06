NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Lainey Wilson performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson’s line of boots came out yesterday! Check them out at GoldenWestBoots.com

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Megan Moroney (R) performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Megan Moroney has advice for anyone going through a breakup, and it’s:

“block them. Literally, block them.”

This is what helps her from going back to talk to people she shouldn’t be talking to anymore!

In other MM news, she just opened a pop up shop in Nashville, called The Emo Cowgirl! Now through August, visitors can shop for clothes and accessories, while sipping on a cocktail from the bar!