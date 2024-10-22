In brief: Tom Holland circling Christopher Nolan's latest film and more

Tom Holland is in talks to star in Christopher Nolan's latest yet-to-be-titled feature, alongside Matt Damon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Plot details are being kept under wraps. While Damon will mark his third appearance in one of Nolan's films, following Oppenheimer and 2014's Interstellar, this would be Holland's first go-round with the filmmaker. The film is slated for a July 2026 release ...

A TV series adaptation of Stephen King's 1974 horror novel Carrie is in development at Amazon MGM Studios with Mike Flanagan, who directed Netflix's The Haunting anthology, set as showrunner and executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The adaptation is being described as a "bold and timely reimagining" of the story, which centers on high schooler Carrie White, a shy, friendless teenage girl who unleashes her telekinetic powers after being humiliated by her classmates at her senior prom. Should it come to fruition, it will air on Prime Video ...

The Big Bang Theory alums Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch will reunite for an upcoming season 3 episode of Rauch's NBC comedy Night Court, according to Entertainment Weekly. Bialik will play a version of herself and turn up in court as a defendant who befriends Rauch's Judge Abby Stone, per the outlet. Things get weird, however, after Abby learns that Mayim is stalking her. Season 3 of Night Court premieres Nov. 19 on NBC ...

Lily Gladstone and Sharon Stone have been tapped for roles in the upcoming indie film In Memoriam, joining comedian Marc Maron, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Maron plays a veteran Hollywood actor obsessed with securing a spot in the Oscars' in memoriam montage following a terminal cancer diagnosis, per the outlet. His campaigning leads to a heartfelt journey of self-exploration. Gladstone will play the actor's therapist and Stone one of the actor's ex-wives, who was once a major movie star. Judy Greer will play another of the actor's ex-wives ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.