In Brief: 'The View' returning for 27th season, and more

Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola have been named this year's honorees for the Academy Museum Gala to be held on October 14, according to Deadline. As a fundraiser, the event has gotten permission to move forward by WGA and SAG-AFTRA. The evening will help raise vital funds to support the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, K-12 programs, and access initiatives in service of the general public and the local community of Los Angeles...

Game of Thrones and EastEnders actor Darren Kent "passed away peacefully" on Tuesday at the age of 36, Kent's agency Carey Dodd Associates tweeted on Tuesday. His other credits included Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Kent, who had a rare skin disorder, earned praise for his role in the 2011 film Sunny Boy. in which he played a boy with a rare skin condition that prevents him from being in the sun and halts his desire to be a regular teenager...

Variety reports Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro will be back for on ABC's The View when it returns for its 27th season on September 5. The daytime chat show ended the 2022-2023 TV season as the No. 1 daytime talk show among both households and total viewers, averaging 2.375 million total viewers, per Nielsen. It marked the third consecutive year that The View took the top spot in both viewers and households in daytime...

