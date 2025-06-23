In brief: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 episode rollout and more

Prime Video has announced the rollout for the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. The show will premiere with its first two episodes on July 16. A new episode will then follow weekly every Wednesday until the series finale airs on Sept. 17. All 11 episodes of the final season star Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney ...

Sinners is making its way to streaming. The hit film from director Ryan Coogler will appear on Max on July 4. It will air on HBO linear the next day. The film stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers Smoke and Stack. Hailee Steinfeld and Delroy Lindo co-star ...

Dave Bautista has been offered a role in Road House 2. Deadline reports that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor is in talks to appear in the upcoming film from director Guy Ritchie. Jake Gyllenhaal will reprise his lead role as ex-UFC fighter Elwood Dalton in the film, which is a sequel to the 2024 movie that was itself a reboot of the 1980s classic ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.