In Brief: 'The Little Mermaid' coming to digital platforms, and more

Craig Robinson is back and ready to tackle a "creepy swamp family" in the season 2 trailer of Peacock's comedy series Killing It, which was released on Tuesday. Robinson teased the new season, stating, "It's the same wild rollercoaster as last year -- an ambitious, complex exploration of life and pursuit of the American Dream mixed in with some of the stupidest jokes on television." All eight episodes of the series will premiere Thursday, August 17...

Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid will soon make a splash on digital platforms. The beloved underwater tale will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting July 25 for $19.99. The movie will also be available on other platforms such as Apple TV. Disney is the parent company of ABC News...

MTV is set to launch an exciting new dating series called The Love Experiment, aiming to bring the thrills and choices of dating apps into the real world. Premiering on August 15 at 10 p.m., the show revolves around three best friends from Atlanta, Georgia -- Marcia, 30, Paige, 27, and Tamara, 30 -- who find themselves in a sea of eligible men who want committed relationships. However, they soon discover that having an abundance of ideal options is not as easy as it appears. Relationship expert Mari Waugh, also known as Spicy Mari, the CEO and founder of the Spicy Life, will guide the ladies through the experiment...

Variety reports the SAG-AFTRA has approved 39 independent productions to continue filming during the strike, as they are not affiliated with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) companies. Notably, The Whale and Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar-winning studio A24 has two projects on the list: Mother Mary with Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, and Death of a Unicorn starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, set to shoot in Hungary. A24, being independent, is separate from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Other approved projects include Matthew McConaughey's The Rivals of Amziah King; Mark Wahlberg's Flight Risk directed by Mel Gibson; Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver in Dust Bunny, and Rebel Wilson's Bride Hard...

