In brief: 'The Devil's Mouth' trailer and more

Alicia Vikander has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix series Enigma Variations. The show is based on the bestselling novel by André Aciman. Vikander is set to play Claire in the series. Aaron Taylor-Johnson was previously announced to star as Paul in the show, which tells the story of "a man remade by the lovers who ignite and undo him over the course of six transformative years," according to its official logline ...

The summer I turned into all the boys I've loved before. Prime Video has shared the official trailer for the thrilling new movie The Devil's Mouth. The summer shark film features two stars of the Jenny Han-verse as part of the ensemble — Lana Condor and Gavin Casalegno. Also starring are Kathryn Newton, Nico Hiraga, Tommi Rose and Tayme Thapthimthong ...

Are you 100% ready to learn the new stars of the upcoming Netflix comedy series A Hundred Percent? Good. The show, which has started production in LA, has added Diane Lane, Tiffany Boone and Lisa Gilroy to its cast. The previously announced ensemble includes Nick Kroll, Sam Richardson, Jason Mantzoukas and Vanessa Bayer. The show follows a group of friends who are stars in the world of wellness and self-optimization ...

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