In brief: 'The Agency' season 2 trailer and more

The Agency season 2 has its first trailer and premiere date. Paramount+ has announced that the second season of the spy thriller series will debut on June 21. All 10 of the new episodes will be available to watch at the same time. The series stars Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston and Richard Gere. It follows a CIA agent living undercover who will do anything to save his lover, who is living as a political prisoner in Sudan ...

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is coming back for season 3. Netflix has announced that the third season of the popular docuseries will debut on June 16. Season 3 follows the 2025-2026 squad as they go through auditions, training camp and the NFL season. All seven of the 55-minute episodes in season 3 will debut at once ...



A stage adaptation of The Housemaid is on the way. Deadline reports that a stage production of the Lionsgate psychological thriller, which starred Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, is in development. The Notebook playwright Bekah Brunstetter is attached to write the adaptation of Freida McFadden's bestselling novel ...

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