In Brief: Sydney Sweeney to play female boxer Christy Martin

Deadline reports Twilight's Taylor Lautner, Modern Family's Sarah Hyland, Four Weddings and a Funeral's Andie MacDowell and Australian actor Brenton Thwaites have joined the cast of the rom-com The Token Groomsman. The movie, per the outlet, follows Lautner as a down-on-his-luck businessman who sees a golden opportunity to make some business connections when he's invited to be a groomsman at ritzy wedding of a friend he doesn't remember. That's until he falls in love with the groom's sister, played by Hyland, and has to choose between money or love ...

A new trailer for the highly anticipated Twisters film is here. Daisy Edgar-Jones is featured in the clip, which dropped Wednesday, as former storm chaser Kate Cooper, who crosses paths with Tyler Owens, played by Glen Powell, a reckless social media superstar who thrives on storm-chasing. The film is a sequel to Jan de Bont's 1996 classic Twister, starring Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as estranged spouses Jo and Bill, storm chasers on the verge of divorce who join forces to chase tornadoes in Oklahoma in order to test the research device they created to study storms. Twisters opens in theaters July 19 ...

Anyone but You and Immaculate star Sydney Sweeney has been tapped to play legendary boxer Christy Martin in a yet-to-be titled biopic, according to Deadline. The film tells the true story of the 1990s female boxer, whom producers call the "female Rocky." Filming is set to begin this fall ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.